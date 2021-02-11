Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $1.24 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.59. 113,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

