Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $3.64 Million in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors owned 3.42% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

