Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,752 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 252,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 32,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

