Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 153,114 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 3.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,574. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

