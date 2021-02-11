Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 47,305 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. 1,517,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

