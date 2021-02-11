Aaron Wealth Advisors Takes $538,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

