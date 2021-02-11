Aaron Wealth Advisors Takes $707,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $288.53. 977,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The stock has a market cap of $337.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

