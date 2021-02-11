AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.01. 85,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.