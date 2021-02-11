Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ACP stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

