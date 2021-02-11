Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

