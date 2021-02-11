Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

