Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.11. 63,962,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 68,591,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

The firm has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Acasti Pharma worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

