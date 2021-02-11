Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 572.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $136.25.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

