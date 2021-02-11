Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Accenture by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.68. 9,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

