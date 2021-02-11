ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider Sells 8,602 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $870.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 341,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

