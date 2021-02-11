Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.57

Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.57 and traded as high as $31.71. Accor SA (AC.PA) shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 799,234 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.57.

Accor SA (AC.PA) Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA (AC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA (AC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.