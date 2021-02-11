Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Accord Financial stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.91 million and a P/E ratio of -36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.16. Accord Financial has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.63.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

