AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.38 or 0.01071355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.03 or 0.05276310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

