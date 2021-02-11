ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. FMR LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

