Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

