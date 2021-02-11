Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.56 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.40 EPS.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

