Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,606 shares of company stock worth $25,084,113 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.