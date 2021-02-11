AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 47 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $1,459.06. 28,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,059.37. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

