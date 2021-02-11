AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 12,924 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 55,365 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 95,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,511 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83.

