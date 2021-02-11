AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,904 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,063. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $207.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.