Adyen’s (ADYEN) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

