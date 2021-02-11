Adyen’s (ADYEY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADYEY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADYEY traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 1,033,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

