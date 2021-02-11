AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,094 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6,562.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

