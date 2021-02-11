AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,714 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of MGM opened at $36.47 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

