AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

WTRG stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

