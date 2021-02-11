AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $611.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.