AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

