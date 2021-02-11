AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,038 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,038 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in VEREIT by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

VER opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

