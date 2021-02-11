AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.25

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000.

About AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.