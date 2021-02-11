Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. On average, analysts predict that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.