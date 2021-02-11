Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Posts Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AEMD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 3,181,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,135. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.73.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

