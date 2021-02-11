AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $78.20

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.20, but opened at $82.00. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 2,950,503 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of £474.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.56.

About AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.