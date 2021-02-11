Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen Acquires 4,000 Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMG opened at $144.37 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

