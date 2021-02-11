Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the asset manager will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,961,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

