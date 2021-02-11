Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.29.

Affirm stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

