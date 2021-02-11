African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Up 846.7% in January

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 846.7% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of African Gold Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:AGGFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 48,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,842. African Gold Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

