Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 4,024,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,374,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $292.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

