Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.77 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $93.77 million and $2.33 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00007767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.99 or 0.03714898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00387067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.99 or 0.01101610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00468925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.00397197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00297686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024398 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.