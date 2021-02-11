Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.15 by UBS Group

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €4.15 ($4.88) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.31 ($3.90).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

AF opened at €4.88 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.10. Air France-KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.