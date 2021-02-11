Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,710,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $257.53. 29,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

