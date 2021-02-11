Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

