Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.28-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $822-836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.71 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.46 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 344,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

