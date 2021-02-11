Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.29. 546,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 105,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46). On average, analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akouos by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

