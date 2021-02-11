Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.89.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

