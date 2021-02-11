Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.96. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.